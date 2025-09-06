NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 28,239 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $29,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

VONG stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

