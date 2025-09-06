PharVision Advisers LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,175,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,345,000 after acquiring an additional 201,033 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $277.53 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $291.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.36.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

