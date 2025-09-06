Navigator Holdings Ltd. $NVGS Shares Acquired by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,270 shares during the quarter. Navigator makes up about 0.1% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Navigator were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,034,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 207,851 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 581.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 50,153 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 31.6% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Price Performance

NYSE:NVGS opened at $16.61 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

Navigator Announces Dividend

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Navigator had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVGS

Navigator Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.