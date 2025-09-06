Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT Shares Bought by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,949,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,676,000 after buying an additional 501,722 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 1,386.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $13,455,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,287,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,646,571.80. This represents a 6.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prerna Sachdeva sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $73,462.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 66,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,670.36. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,396,162 shares of company stock worth $29,692,440. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

