Petrus Trust Company LTA Sells 35 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Petrus Trust Company LTA decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 4.6% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned about 0.08% of AutoZone worth $49,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 66.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $116,321,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $4,216.31 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,898.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,248.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,929.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3,742.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,148.90.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

