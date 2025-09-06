PharVision Advisers LLC Has $359,000 Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

PharVision Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the first quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $167.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $224.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

