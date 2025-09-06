Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,000. CoStar Group makes up about 1.3% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CoStar Group by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CoStar Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,589,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in CoStar Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $89.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

