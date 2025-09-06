PharVision Advisers LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 173.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 317.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Heartland Express to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.70.

Heartland Express Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $12.85.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.12 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 24,798 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,095.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,491,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,218,398.92. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,752 in the last three months. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Heartland Express

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

