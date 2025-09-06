G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, Zacks reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $613.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.430-1.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.
GIII stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $36.18.
In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on GIII shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
