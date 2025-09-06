PharVision Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 29,702 Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 481.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.21%.The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,115 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $146,625.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 71,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,557.62. The trade was a 15.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $95,085.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 225,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,634.94. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,873 shares of company stock valued at $605,095 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

