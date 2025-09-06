Rise Advisors LLC Buys 4,730 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,898,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,920,000 after acquiring an additional 964,373 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,269,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,484,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 253,856 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,499,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 583,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.17 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

