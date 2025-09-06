Route One Investment Company L.P. Has $471.08 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Route One Investment Company L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,100 shares during the period. Post makes up 19.6% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned 7.17% of Post worth $471,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 232.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 68.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 167.2% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 112.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on POST. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Insider Activity at Post

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.53 per share, with a total value of $3,943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,334,667 shares in the company, valued at $474,776,076.51. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST opened at $108.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

