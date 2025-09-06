Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Has $57.30 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDA

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 1.0% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Liberty Broadband worth $57,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8,480.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $102.38.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 103.04% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

