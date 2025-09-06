JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST is Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 6.6% of Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

JPST opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.