Ruggaard & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $134.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $134.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.43.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.