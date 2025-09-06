Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Makes New $350,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Afbi LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $594.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $599.60. The stock has a market cap of $714.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

