Route One Investment Company L.P. Decreases Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. $AGRO

Route One Investment Company L.P. trimmed its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,511,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,600 shares during the period. Adecoagro comprises approximately 4.0% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned about 0.09% of Adecoagro worth $95,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Adecoagro by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 44,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 103,378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Adecoagro by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 75,975 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 105,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Adecoagro by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adecoagro from $9.90 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.60.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.65. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $405.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

