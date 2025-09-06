Petrus Trust Company LTA Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,495 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,984,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,216,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $348.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

