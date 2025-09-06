Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Sold by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA lessened its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Roblox were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 819.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 111,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $14,556,783.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 454,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $45,773,827.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,284,950.99. This trade represents a 68.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,047,908 shares of company stock valued at $215,580,184 in the last three months. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $131.00 price target on Roblox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roblox from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Roblox Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.