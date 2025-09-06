Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $807,000 in LCI Industries $LCII

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 482.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,565,000 after buying an additional 526,378 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,093,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 691.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 51,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCII opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $72.31 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.34.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

