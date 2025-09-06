SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC Shares Acquired by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 118.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,095 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $666.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

