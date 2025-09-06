7,962 Shares in AT&T Inc. $T Purchased by Ruggaard & Associates LLC

Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

