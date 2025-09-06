Rockport Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,583,000. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rockport Wealth LLC owned 0.82% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 753,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,229,000 after acquiring an additional 353,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,260,000 after acquiring an additional 410,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 205,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 77,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Price Performance

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

