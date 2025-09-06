Rockport Wealth LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Rockport Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 99.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,398 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 0.9% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0%
NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
