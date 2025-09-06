Rockport Wealth LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Rockport Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 99.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,398 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 0.9% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.