Petrus Trust Company LTA Raises Holdings in Gentherm Inc $THRM

Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned approximately 0.09% of Gentherm worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 53,688 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 62,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $116,577.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,423.12. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.42. Gentherm Inc has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $375.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.09 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

