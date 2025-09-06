SM Energy Company $SM Stock Holdings Lifted by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its stake in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 289.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,682 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 663.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,884,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,779 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,005,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 169.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,873,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after buying an additional 1,178,397 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 51.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,057,000 after buying an additional 1,088,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,363,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SM Energy Company has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.46.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

