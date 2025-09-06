Rockport Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Rockport Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 563,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $9,218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $8,342,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $6,383,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 88.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,773 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 328.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

