Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,261 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3,396.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 246,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 32,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.8%

DHI opened at $181.68 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.38.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

