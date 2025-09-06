Parsifal Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Parsifal Capital Management LP cut its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 745,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 84,581 shares during the period. Globus Medical makes up about 4.7% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $54,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 145.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1,007.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 62.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 932.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 46.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.4%

GMED opened at $60.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.67. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMED

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.