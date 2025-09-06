Head-To-Head Survey: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) & Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiTime and Star Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $202.70 million 30.11 -$93.60 million ($3.48) -67.46 Star Group $1.78 billion 0.22 $35.22 million $1.32 8.92

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SiTime and Star Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 1 0 5 0 2.67 Star Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

SiTime presently has a consensus target price of $243.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.65%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than Star Group.

Risk and Volatility

SiTime has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -32.15% -7.54% -6.16% Star Group 3.77% 21.24% 6.79%

Summary

Star Group beats SiTime on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,600 customers. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

