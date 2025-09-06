Permanens Capital L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Permanens Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 98.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,956 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,154,000 after buying an additional 417,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,325,000 after purchasing an additional 323,185 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,519,000 after purchasing an additional 490,469 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,032,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,471,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,452,000 after acquiring an additional 73,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.92 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2584 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.