Permanens Capital L.P. Makes New $402,000 Investment in BRT Apartments Corp. $BRT

Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Permanens Capital L.P. owned 0.12% of BRT Apartments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 5,000 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $79,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,979,170 shares in the company, valued at $63,388,178.10. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 4,478 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $66,901.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,036,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,311,764.08. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,788 shares of company stock valued at $227,531. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of BRT stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.23 million, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.94. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

BRT Apartments Profile

(Free Report)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.