Amedisys, Inc. $AMED Holdings Boosted by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. Amedisys comprises about 1.0% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 4.10% of Amedisys worth $124,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its position in Amedisys by 838,295.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 192,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,931,000 after buying an additional 192,808 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,801,000. CIBRA Capital Ltd grew its position in Amedisys by 359.7% in the first quarter. CIBRA Capital Ltd now owns 216,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,080,000 after buying an additional 169,616 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amedisys by 7,692.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 246,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 107,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $101.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $101.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMED

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.