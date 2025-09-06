Passaic Partners LLC Sells 47,636 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Passaic Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,636 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Passaic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Passaic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 211,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 140,576 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.36.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

