Comparing Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) & Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) and Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Town Sports International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 10.14% -47.47% 6.15% Town Sports International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Travel + Leisure and Town Sports International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 1 1 8 0 2.70 Town Sports International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus price target of $62.30, indicating a potential downside of 0.57%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Town Sports International.

87.5% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Town Sports International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Town Sports International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $3.86 billion 1.05 $411.00 million $5.80 10.80 Town Sports International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Town Sports International.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Town Sports International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Town Sports International

(Get Free Report)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its Websites. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 186 fitness clubs. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.