Parkwood LLC Buys 385,000 Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. $GLUE

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) by 119.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLUE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

GLUE stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.42. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

