Parkwood LLC Sells 9,709 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. $FG

Parkwood LLC cut its stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter worth $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FG shares. Wall Street Zen raised F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, F&G Annuities & Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.55. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.