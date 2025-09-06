Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,875 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.9% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 311,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 120,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,052,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,961,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,725 shares in the company, valued at $67,692,231.75. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,330 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.39.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

