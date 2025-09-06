Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 105,000 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,467,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 24,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.25. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $96.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 52,988 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $4,792,234.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 431,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,062,844.80. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 7,292 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $692,302.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,340.40. The trade was a 24.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,830 shares of company stock worth $36,382,434. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

