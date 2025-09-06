Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $8.90 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in DexCom by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $130,459.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,254.11. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,306,131 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

