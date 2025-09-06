Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 207.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201,943 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 1.14% of Xeris Biopharma worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,240,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 502,853 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcculloch bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,708,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,602.30. This trade represents a 1.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $334,477.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 219,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,968.96. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,232 shares of company stock worth $1,430,777. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $7.85 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.13.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

