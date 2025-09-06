PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT Shares Purchased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,946 shares during the period. PTC Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.7% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $57.26 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The business had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $83,600.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,167.65. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $124,441.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,163.20. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,589 shares of company stock valued at $847,277. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

