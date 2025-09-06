Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.2% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $348.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.38.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total value of $1,030,735.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,345.67. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.41, for a total value of $666,986.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,508.61. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,594 shares of company stock worth $25,551,456 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $452.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of -183.00 and a beta of 0.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $469.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

