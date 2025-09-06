Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $56,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after buying an additional 77,663 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $4,784,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $25,944.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,557.04. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $134,640.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $12,494,337.68. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,378 shares of company stock worth $7,139,186. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.07. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $164.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.