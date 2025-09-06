Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 21.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 24.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $32.00 price target on Gold Fields in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

