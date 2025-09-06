MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,544 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.13% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $63,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,693,000 after acquiring an additional 374,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,229,000 after acquiring an additional 599,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.69. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

