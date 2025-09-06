Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 61858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 210.0%. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew SNATS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 321.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,429,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,056,000 after buying an additional 2,616,301 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 9.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,175,000 after buying an additional 270,480 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,083,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,818,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the fourth quarter worth $47,700,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,771,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,255,000 after buying an additional 583,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

Featured Stories

