Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 100 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 14,300.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE:UI opened at $575.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.84. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.40 and a 52-week high of $577.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.31. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 166.22% and a net margin of 27.66%.The business had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, August 25th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.