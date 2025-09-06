Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.38 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.400-9.600 EPS.

SAIC opened at $104.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.49. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 36.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,578,000 after buying an additional 347,456 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $31,271,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 55.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 173,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,561,000 after buying an additional 62,155 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 37.3% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 109,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,331,000 after buying an additional 29,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

