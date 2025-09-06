Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Novogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Novogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ KZIA opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. Novogen has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novogen stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Novogen Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.38% of Novogen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3.

